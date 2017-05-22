Groups call for release of political prisoners ahead of 5th round of GRP-NDFP talks

DAVAO CITY, Philippines —- Human rights advocates drummed up the call for the release of political prisoners anew days prior to the fifth round of formal talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

The latest political prisoners were Iglesia Filipina Independiente Bishop Carlo Morales and NDFP peace consultant Rommel Salinas, who were arrested on May 12 along with Morales’ wife who is a public school teacher including their driver in a military checkpoint in Barangay Gango, Ozamiz City.

Cristina Palabay, Karapatan secretary general said the four were brought to the Ozamiz City Police Station and were charged with trumped up cases.

“Their access to their legal counsels were restricted. Guns and explosives wereplanted in their personal belongings. The next day, May 12, trumped up cases of illegal possession of firearms and/explosives (Republic Act 9516) were filed against Salinas and Bishop Morales, while the two others were released,” Palabay said.

Palabay told Davao Today that as of April 30, they have recorded 403 political prisoners.

In separate letters to President Rodrigo Duterte, the World Council of Churches (WCC), the Christian Conference of Asia (CCA) and the United Church of Canada (UCC) called for the release of Morales.

“We consider that the arrest and detention of a religious and spiritual leader like Bishop Morales is appalling and a violation of human rights. We urge the authorities in the Philippines to release Bishop Morales immediately,” said Matthews George Chunakara, CCA General Secretary.

An official of the Church in Mission Unit of the UCC, Patti Talbot, also described the arrest of Morales as “offensive.”

“It is especially offensive that this be accorded to a person who is a religious leader – a Bishop who has an obligation to provide protection or sanctuary to a person who is in distress or politically persecuted,” Talbot said.

In another letter to the President, the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) in the US, numerous religious leaders in the US, known American human rights advocates such as former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark and staunch US activists like Frank Chapman, Bill Fletcher Jr., Azadeh Shahshahani, Joe Iosbaker, Sara Flounders and John Parker called for the release of Morales, Salinas and all political prisoners in the Philippines.

“The ICHRP network in the US not only finds that arrest of Bishop Morales and Salinas in violation of international law and agreements signed between the GRP and the NDFP. We condemn the illegal arrests for obstructing the ongoing peace talks between the GRP and the NDFP, a viable and important forum of struggle relied on by the Filipino people to help address the massive social inequality at the root of the long running armed conflict in the Philippines…The network appeals to you, Mr. President, that you cause the immediate and unconditional release of Bishop Carlo Morales and Rommel Salinas and all political prisoners,” they stated in a letter sent to Duterte on May 14, 2017.

The fifth round of talks will be held in Noordwijk in The Netherlands from May 27 to June 1. (davaotoday.com)