GRP panel sees ‘window’ to fix NPA’s lifting of ceasefire

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The government peace panel believes there is still a chance to iron out issues following today’s decision of the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army’s National Operations Command to terminate its unilateral ceasefire.

In a press conference on Wednesday, GRP panel member Hernani Braganza said they see a “window” on the remaining days before the unilateral ceasefire by the communists ceases on Feb. 10.

“Feb. 10 pa… may window na pwede pang ayusin o pag-usapan ito (It’s still on February 10, there is still a window to fix this or talk this out),” he said.

Braganza added that it’s also positive that President Rodrigo Duterte has not yet withdrawn the unilateral ceasefire of the government.

“Maybe we’ll consider this a temporary setback but the future is not bleak as far as the ceasefire is concerned kasi nga may commitment pa naman na magkikita pa uli (there is still a commitment for the two Parties to meet again),” he said.

GRP chief negotiator Silvestre Bello III said the government peace panel met earlier and decided to recommend to Duterte not to withdraw the unilateral ceasefire.

Bello added that the agreement to meet later this month shows that the NDFP sees the value of discussing the bilateral ceasefire agreement.

“The main fact that they agreed to meet again on Feb. 22 to 25 in The Netherlands is an indication that they see the value of a bilateral ceasefire agreement. Otherwise, bakit pa sila magi-ischedule ng meeting, without bringing in 20 from their side and 20 from our side for a meeting in the Netherlands which is not very near. Tapos wala naman pala kayong planong to seriously discuss ng bilateral ceasefire,” Bello said.

According to the Joint Statement of the third round of talks, the ceasefire committees of both Parties agreed to meet on Feb. 22 to 27 in The Netherlands to discuss the proposed draft agreement for a bilateral ceasefire and the issues concerning the ongoing ceasefire.



GRP dismayed

For his part, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Jesus Dureza said while they are dismayed with the announcement of the NPA, they respect their decision.

Dureza said they would recommend to President Duterte “that the government continues to maintain and uphold the unilateral ceasefire to sustain the peace in the communities where our people desire to live in peace.”

“This will provide an enabling and conducive environment to the on-going peace talks. At the same, we will recommend that government forces continue to be relentless in their campaign to protect the civilians from harm and terrorism,” he said.

Dureza said they agree that the situation “had become untenable to sustain without the guidelines and protocols that a bilateral ceasefire provides.”

He added that they are more encouraged to forge a sustainable ceasefire agreement with the communists.

In a Facebook chat with Davao Today, NPA spokesman Ka Oris said the peace talks are turning out well but the situation on the ground is untenable because of the operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Kaya kailangan magusap dahil untenable ang ceasefire natin. Maganda ang tinatakbo ng peace talks pero iba ang sitwasyon sa ground dahil sa nagpapatuloy na AFP operations (That’s why there is a need to talk because our ceasefire is untenable. The talks are turning out well but the situation on the ground is different because of the AFP operations),” Ka Oris said.

Peace talks to continue

Ka Oris said even if they lifted the unilateral ceasefire, the CPP and NPA are still supporting the peace negotiations.

“In our experience and in the experience of other peoples, it is possible to negotiate while fighting until the substantive agreements are forged to address the roots of the armed conflict and lay the basis for a just and lasting peace,” he said.

Ka Oris said they oppose the use of ceasefire as basis for an indefinite ceasefire without substantial benefit for the people and the revolutionary forces.

“Such is tantamount to the capitulation and pacification of the revolutionary people and forces,” said Ka Oris.

For his part, Bayan Muna Rep.Carlos Isagani Zarate vice-chair of the Congress Committee on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity said the NPA’s lifting of the unilateral ceasefire should not stop the negotiations on the substantive agenda of the peace process.

He said the both panels should “further expedite the talks to finally address the roots of the armed conflict.”

“Months before the lifting of the unilateral ceasefire, we have received numerous reports from Mindanao and Luzon of continuing military operations targeting Lumad and farmers resulting in the displacements, killings of peasant and IP leaders and activists and other human rights violations,” Zarate said.

“We hope that Pres. Duterte would rein in the AFP and its paramilitary groups from sowing violence in hinterland areas in the guise of peace and development missions, because, in reality, these are just military counter-insurgency operations in disguise,” he said.

Gains

Among the developments in the third round of talks between the GRP and the NDFP is the signing of the supplemental guidelines for the Joint Monitoring Committee, which monitors the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.

Both parties also signed the ground rules for the conduct of the formal meetings between the reciprocal working committees on social and economic reforms.

The Parties also agreed to create bilateral teams to speed up the negotiations on the CASER. They also exchanged their complete drafts of the CASER and have started discussions on agrarian reform and rural development, which forms the Part IV of the agreement.

The fourth round of talks is scheduled on the first week of April this year, while another talk s up this month to discuss the bilateral ceasefire and some issues on the implementation of CARHRIHL.(davaotoday.com)