Hataman slams desecration of church in Marawi

DAVAO CITY – Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Governor Mujiv Hataman criticized the desecration of the St. Mary’s Cathedral in Marawi.

Hataman described the video showing how the alleged members of the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf desecrated the church as “disturbing”.

The video has been circulating in the social media and showing footages of the burning of St. Mary’s Cathedral and the destruction of the images of Jesus Christ and Mary.

“This is inhumane and unacceptable — their acts mirror that of the Khawarij and their belief betrays those of our faith. These terrorists are nothing but hypocrites who undermine the true essence of Islam. They are un-Islamic,” Hataman said.

The governor defined Khawarij as “they who recite the Quran but the words do not pass beyond their throats, and who leave the religion as an arrow leaves its target and do not return as the arrow does not return to its bow. They are the worst of the creation.”

“They are immature and reckless, quoting the Qu’ran and Hadith in perverse ways that fit their equally perverse cause. These infidels who represent the Khawarij of our time must be condemned and shunned away from the Muslim ummah, for they are unworthy of the promises of Allah and the pleasures of Jannah (Paradise),” Hataman added.

The content of the video also brought outrage from various sectors.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday, on the other hand, asked citizens to cease from further circulating the said video.

AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, in a press briefing in Malacanang on Wednesday expressed concern the video might sow hatred among Christians and Muslims in the country.

He asked citizens “not to buy in into the plan of these terror groups to inflame the feelings of our other religions,” as he emphasized that the situation in Marawi is not a religious war but a terror attack.

Hataman also told Muslims “it is our responsibility to denounce the actions of the members of the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf, and all other local groups whose actions are a disservice to Islam – a faith that promotes compassion, kindness, and peace.”

The governor added: “The Prophet himself (peace be upon him) did not come to deprive those who did not follow him. Instead, he upheld their dignity and honor and reminded us to treat others fairly regardless of faith, status, or ancestry. When the Christians of Narjan arrived in Medina during the time of the Prophet, they were not shunned away nor were they humiliated. Instead, they were allowed to pray in the mosques where Muslims also prayed. They were given a place to stay near the home of the prophet, and Muslims themselves helped the Christians pitch their tent.”

He also asked Muslims not to allow the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf hijack and destroy Islam, adding that the government and the ARMM will not tolerate them and will exert efforts to bring them to justice. (davaotoday.com)