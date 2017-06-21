Hostage priest in Marawi still alive – military

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – Based on the information gathered and validated, the priest snatched by the ISIS-linked Maute group when they attacked this city last May 23 is still alive.

This was confirmed by the Joint Task Force Marawi, through its spokesperson Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera in a press briefing at the Provincial Capitol here on Wednesday, June 21.

Herrera said accounts by survivors and civilians recently rescued by authorities indicate that Fr. Chito Suganob and the other hostages in the hands of the Maute Group are still alive.

Suganob and other hostages were forcibly taken by Maute members during the early days of the Marawi siege.

The priest once appeared in a video spread to the social media making a call to the government to stop the bombings and military operations in Marawi.

According to their estimates, Herrera said there are 100 civilian hostages, including Suganob, who are still in the hands of the Maute.

“Some of these hostages are being used as human shields while others are utilized as their additional manpower,” he said.

He added that ground troopers of the government were already advised “to be prudent” especially in identifying targets on the ground in order to identify hostages who are being used as shields or forced to join the fighting by the Maute.

“Our troops are trained on this situation,” Herrera pointed out.

In the same press briefing, Brig. Gen. Ramiro Manuel Rey, commander of Task Force Ranao confirmed that the Maute are still confined within four barangays in Marawi.

Rey, however, did not specify the names of the barangays, adding that the terrorists have “nowhere to go.”

He also refused to set a deadline until when the ground operations will push through, saying that ground operations now involve house-to-house clearings.

Rey said government troopers are also met with improvised explosive devices utilized by Maute members during clearing operations.

Improvised bombs used by terrorists include fuel bombs and liquefied petroleum gas tanks.

Intense fighting still continues in the remaining strongholds of the Maute members, Rey added.

Herrera also told reporters that government troopers have already recovered some strategic positions of the enemy.

He also refused to disclose the areas of said strategic positions as it would compromise the movement and positions of the ground forces.

“As our troops get deeper into terrorist positions, they were able to recover computers and assorted communications equipment,” Herrera said.

As of Tuesday, June 20, a total of 268 Maute members were already killed and 271 high-powered firearms were already recovered by government troops.

Sixty-six soldiers were already killed, 461 awere wounded as ground operations continue, Herrera added. (davaotoday.com)