IP group welcomes Duterte’s order on cleansing police ranks

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Sandugo, an alliance of national minority groups in the Philippines welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to cleanse the ranks of the Philippine National Police.

“Sandugo welcomes the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to cleanse the Philippine National Police (PNP) as we strongly condemn the worsening state terrorism perpetuated by the PNP and the subsequent coddling of their guilty uniformed personnel,” Sandugo said in a statementMonday.

Duterte’s order came as high ranking PNP officials were allegedly involved in the killing of Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, inside the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame.

Consequently, PNP’s anti-illegal drug units operations are held in abeyance, and instead will focus on removing scalawags policemen.

“The recent killing and attempted extortion of a South Korean businessman and the rising drug-related killings is evidence enough of the mercenary tendencies of the PNP,” the group added.

Sandugo also urged the president to hold Sr. Supt. Marcelino Pedrozo, then Manila police district deputy director for operations, accountable for the brutal dispersal of the protesting Moro and indigenous peoples in October 2016 at the US Embassy in Manila where a police patrol car ran over the protesters resulting more than 50 civilians injured.

On Jan. 6, Pedrozo was reassigned as the Deputy Chief Office of the Eastern Police District.

“Sandugo is deeply enraged that Pedrozo is now serving as the Deputy Chief Officer of EPD,” Sandugo said. “Instead of being permanently removed from service, he was actually promoted and reassigned like most of the erring members of the PNP.”

The group already filed a complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman and of The President, to hold MPD officers accountable for the violent dispersal.

“With the initial decision of relieving Pedrozo, PO3 Franklin Kho and others involved, Pedrozo’s promotion is condemnable and reeks of impunity that the whole police force seem to enjoy under the Duterte administration,” Sandugo said.

Sandugo said that “this level of impunity sends a chilling effect to us national minorities who are still experiencing state terrorism and ethnocidal campaigns due corporate interest on the lush environment our communities are in.”

“The very people who are out to hurt and trample our rights are instead being rewarded and are eluding and playing around with justice,” the group added. (davaotoday.com)