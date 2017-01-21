ROME, Italy — Eighteen years after the signing of the first substantial agreement in the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace negotiations, the Joint Monitoring Committee task to monitor violations and implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law will now be fully operational.

The GRP and NDFP signed the supplemental guidelines in Rome, Italy on the third day of the third round of peace talks around 10:00 am (5:00 pm Philippine time)

In his speech, GRP peace panel chairperson Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the adoption of the supplemental guidelines can help in the coming into fruition of the Carhrihl.

“I am glad that the Carhrihl, which I was privileged to negotiate and sign with the NDFP in 1998, can now come into fruition with the adoption today of its supplemental guidelines for the full operation of its Joint Monitoring Committee,” Bello said.

Carhrihl was signed by both Parties in 1998 under former President Joseph Estrada.

The JMC was formed in April 15, 2004 and was seen as an important breakthrough of the first two rounds of GRP-NDFP in Oslo, Norway 13 years ago.

The JMC has a Joint Secretariat with an office funded by the Royal Norwegian Government. The office is located at the Immaculate Conception Multi-purpose Center in Cubao, Quezon City.

The partial guidelines of the JMC signed in June 24, 2004 provided for the entitlement of the staff and personnel directly contracted with the Joint Secretariat of the JMC to the same safety and immunity guarantees afforded to Committee members.

Bello said the full operation of the JMC “should not be difficult.”

He said the government now has “new and bold laws” which upholds human rights and the International Humanitarian Law. Bello cited the Law Against Enforced Disappearance, Anti-Torture Act, IHL Act, Human Security At, Writ of Amparo and the Writ of Kalikasan, among other laws.

Significance

NDFP negotiating panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili said the signing of the supplemental guidelines will aid in processing the complaints by both sides.

“These supplemental guidelines will help the processing of the complaints, how it will be dealt by both sides and also should there be a determination, the JMC will conduct investigation,” Agcaoili said.

Agcaoili described the signing as a “very welcome development.”

“It’s definitely an advance in the ongoing peace negotiations and we thank the GRP and its monitoring committee for cooperating, helping us, that together we were able to forge this agreement,” he said. (davaotoday.com)