DAVAO CITY— The regional Land Transportation Office (LTO) here claimed that it has not engaged in any corrupt practices.

LTO-XI Assistant Regional Director Macario “Bong” Gonzaga said that as of now, “there are already no fixers outside the LTO building, which he pointed out the main cause of the corruption.”

“After the announcement of President, we cleaned up the fixers who were fully operating outside the building before,” he said. Gonzaga said they also asked for police assistance to prevent the fixers from operating outside.

“We have PNP personnel near the LTO building to help and assist us in eradicating these fixers so if you will check now, it is already cleared,” he said.

LTO clients are blocked by fixers before they reach the building. Fixers also encourage clients to allow them do the transaction for easier and faster processing, said Gonzaga.

“So other clients would go to our office, complain that they already paid P3,000 and yet they receive no drivers license. That is beyond our control already,” he said.

Gonzaga said that based on their investigation, fixer’s rate in LTO would cost P3,000 to P5,000 for non-professional and professional driver’s license, and P1,500 to P2,000 for student permits. However, the LTO fee only requires clients to pay P463 and P317 for these licenses, respectively.

He said the public should not patronize fixers since “we have tarpaulin outside on the step by step directions on how to process your transactions.”

“We urged the LTO clientele to go directly to LTO office, don’t believe already to the fixers outside if some of them are still out there because it is very easy to process,” he said.

Gonzaga said that most transactions, especially if clients have prepared complete documents, only take 30 minutes.

He said that inside the processing area, there is also a public assistant complain desk (PAC-D) in front “to help assess all clientele in our office.”

As of now, Gonzaga said that the LTO XI now has a smooth flow of processing system inside.

“Hindi na magulo ang office, from today and from the previous weeks, we are clear from any corrupt practices at LTO office,” he said.

Gonzaga said that the LTO XI chief Atty. Gomer Dy sent a number of memorandums to remind all employees to be free from any graft and corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga said other LTO offices should cooperate, especially that the agency is confronted with the issue of delayed release of plates, plastic drivers license and stickers.

He added: “Until this issue of plates will not be solved, LTO will still be confronted with complaints and problems.” (davaotoday.com)