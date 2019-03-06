Makabayan solon hits Diokno appointment as BSP Governor

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list representative Antonio Tinio slammed the appointment of former Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno as the new governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a statement on Wednesday, Tinio pointed out that Diokno’s appointment is a continuation of the abominable practice of President Rodrigo Duterte of shielding his appointees from public accountability by recycling them to other posts.

The progressive solon said that Diokno is facing an ongoing congressional investigation at the House on his possible involvement in the tampering of the proposed 2019 public works budget by inserting PHP 75 billion worth of projects to favor certain contractors including his relatives.

The new BSP governor is also being investigated on his possible accountability in a flood control program scam, Tinio added.

“As DBM secretary, he consistently opposed the granting of substantial salary increases to civilian government personnel, the public school teachers in particular contrary to the President’s pronouncements,” he said.

As the controversy of Diokno’s appointment to head the BSP, Malacanang has expressed their full support to the former DBM secretary.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Tuesday said that Diokno is a man of integrity, competence, and his expertise fits best for the position he is recently appointed.

Panelo also expressed confidence Diokno will get the nod of the powerful Commission of Appointments in Congress.

“The allegations are not true. I don’t think anybody believes it,” he said.

Panelo added that the banking industry, despite the expectations that an insider must lead the central monetary authority has lauded Diokno’s appointment and considered the same as a wise move of the administration of President Duterte.

With Diokno’s appointment to the BSP, Malacanang has named Janet Abuel, a certified public accountant to serve as officer-in-charge of the DBM. (davaotoday.com)