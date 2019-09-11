Manhunt operations possible against inmates freed by GCTA

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Police Regional Office XI is now ready to enforce manhunt operations against individuals freed under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law who will not adhere to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to surrender and return to prison.

During the AFP-PNP press conference, PRO XI spokesperson Major Jason Baria said they will now implement the manhunt operation against 76 individuals if they will not follow the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Since October 10, 2013, Baria said the Bureau of Correction has granted GCTA to 76 convicts in Davao Region.

“Out of 76 only 3 of them surrendered, 2 in Davao City Police Office while the other one surrendered in Mantan-ao Davao del Sur,” Baria said.

President Duterte gave an ultimatum ordering freed individuals convicted with heinous crimes to surrender to authorities with 15 days. Those who will surrender will undergo re-evaluation and re-computation of their sentences.

The President also offered a Php1 Million bounty per heinous crime convict who will refuse to surrender.

Baria said that if freed individuals failed to surrender to authorities, they will be considered as fugitives which can be extend their sentences. He also clarified that the manhunt operation does need a warrant of arrest as it is ordered by no less than the President. (davaotoday.com)