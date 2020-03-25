Mayor Sara says quarantine pass not needed for now

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio ordered a stop to the distribution of quarantine passes in all barangays on Wednesday, March 25.

The city government released a statement advising “all barangay captains to halt their respective issuance of quarantine pass, food pass, work pass, and all other passes to their constituents.”

It is also included in the announcement that they should wait for the instruction from the city government “to avoid chaos and confusion.”

The mayor later clarified in a radio interview that this issuing of quarantine pass was an initiative by some barangays, but noted that there is no need to release quarantine passes as the city is still not under enhanced community quarantine.

Duterte-Carpio explained that Davao City’s quarantine is not the same as to Metro Manila where work and mass transportation are suspended.

The mayor also noted that the process of some barangays has made people come in close contact, raising the risk of spreading of COVID-19.

Duterte-Carpio also saw some problems on the verification and the different guidelines implemented corresponding different passes.

“We decided to issue an order to our barangay captains to cease the distribution of passes and should wait for the city government’s order to release passes,” the mayor said.

Despite the cancellation of passes, the mayor also reminded the public to follow all guidelines in the released Executive Orders (EO) to ensure the safety of the public. (davaotoday.com)