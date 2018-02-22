Mayor Sara slams House Speaker Alvarez over ‘opposition’ tag

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio chided and dropped expletives at House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for accusing her of being a part of the opposition after uniting with regional governors to form a new political party.

In a series of social media posts on Thursday, Sara blasted her father’s known ally and stalwart of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), saying he “messed up with the wrong girl.”

“Kung asshole ka sa Congress, don’t bring that to Davao, leave it in Manila. Somebody should tell the President what you are doing. How dare you call me part of the opposition. Kapal ng mukha mo. You messed with the wrong girl,” Sara wrote.

In a separate post, she said: “Ano sabi mo in a crowd, ‘President iba siya, Speaker ako, I can always impeach him!’ And you call me opposition? Somebody should really tell the President about the truth. Antay ka bukas, I have another story…”

But Alvarez has denied calling Sara a member of the opposition.

“Sa totoo lang wala akong sinabi niyan. Di ko alam saan nanggaling ‘yung kuwento na ‘yan pero wala akong sinasabi na part ng opposition,” he said in a media briefing. “Paano maging part ng oposisyon e administration nga eh. Baka mayroon lang nagsabing mali siguro.”

In an official statement, Sara clarified that the political party she forged with the four governors of Region 11 had the blessing of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Even the use of the word Hugpong as the name of our regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (Alliance for Change) has the President’s approval,” she added.

While Alvarez earlier said Sara’s move to form a separate political party was a “non-issue” and should be “respected,” he said this also showed how “prominent political dynasties” are in the country— a statement which drew the ire of Sara.

“If the Speaker is attacking our effort to do something significant and timely for Region 11, and reducing it as a product of political dynasties, I suggest he pass the Anti-Political Dynasty Law,” Sara said. (davaotoday.com)