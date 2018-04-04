Mayor Sara warns public over fake Facebook account

Apr. 04, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday warned the public over a fake Facebook account that uses her name in an apparent financing fraud.

In a statement, Duterte revealed that the account was sending friend requests and private messages about a suppose partnership with a “financing structure” that offers grant amounting to $5,000 to $5,000,000.

She also told the public that she does not have an account on Facebook Messenger.

“This is another repugnant attempt by unscrupulous individuals to dupe people by using my name,” Duterte said.

The recent incident was not the first time that the mayor’s name was used in fraud. In April 2017, the mayor decried a certain lawyer named Regidor Tulali who claimed that she was in charge of a project to buy 100 hectares of land for a drug rehabilitation in Palawan.

The mayor has only one Facebook account named Sara Zimmerman Duterte (Inday Sara) with 427,646 followers as of press time.

The said account has a blue badge indicating it was verified by Facebook as the authentic profile of the public figure. (davaotoday.com)
