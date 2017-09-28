DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has no qualms on the ombudsman’s probe on the wealth of their family after it found sufficient basis on the complaint filed by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

In a statement sent to reporters on Thursday, September 28, Duterte-Carpio said she welcomes the investigation and that they will answer all the accusations.

“I welcome it so that we can finally answer all accusations in the proper venue,” she said.

Trillanes, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed the complaint alleging the family had hidden wealth.

Reports have quoted Arthur Carandang, overall deputy ombudsman, saying his office has approved the request of the deputy ombudsman for Mindanao to get the final report of the Anti-Money Launderting Council (AMLC) to determine the bank transaction of President Rodrigo Duterte’s family when he was still mayor. Duterte served as the city’s mayor for 23 years.

Carandang said their office evaluated the complaint and recommended the conduct of a probe.

Meanwhile, the President on Thursday, September 28, denied Trillanes’ accusations anew during his speech at the Balangiga Encounter Monument, in Balangiga, Eastern Samar.

Duterte said if the ombudsman can find there is “P211 million”, he will be happy to give it to them. He also vowed to step down if he is found to have a deposit outside the country.

“Alam man ninyo politika. But just take my word for it, there is really none. Wala akong 200 — 211 na ganun. Hindi na ako tatakbo ng presidente, hanap-buhay. Pahinga na ako,” he said. (You know this is politics. But just take my word for it, there is really none. I don’t have 200—211, that big amount. I will not run as President and work, I will just rest.) (davaotoday.com)