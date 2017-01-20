Militant groups on Trump’s inauguration: ‘End US-PH unequal relations’

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Militant groups on Friday called for the ending of US- Philippine “unequal ” relations as President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

The League of Filipino Students picketed at the Embassy of the United States of America in Manila to denounce what it described a new phase of US imperialism and at the same time, assert the Philippines genuine independence.

“A new episode for US imperialism is about to take place as Donald Trump takes the seat in the White House in a few hours. With his demeanor as an ultra-right, a xenophobe, and a fascist president, we have every reason to believe that his regime will mark another phase of plunder and abuse,” JP Rosos, LFS national spokesperson, said in a statement.

“Today, we march to US embassy assert our genuine independence from US domination. Now more than ever, the Philippines needs to end the decades of unequal relations with imperialist US,” he added.

The LFS said that Trump would only amplify the “neoliberal policies” espoused by the Obama administration.

“We cannot expect Trump – a monopoly capitalist – to stand for the rights and welfare of the people around the world. Worse, Trump is anticipated to launch intensified neoliberal attacks to squeeze more profit from the people,” Rosos pointed out.

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan also said it would demand the pull-out of US troops and facilities in the Philippines, the abrogation of unequal agreements such as the VFA and EDCA, and a stop to US meddling in Philippine affairs.

“We stand in solidarity with working people, people of color and other oppressed sectors across the US who will be staging protests on this day. Trump represents the worst of US imperialist interests and poses a danger to the world,” said Renato Reyes, Bayan secretary general.

“His slogan of making America great again pertains to keeping the US the number one imperialist power in the world. His election is indicative of the worsening crisis in the US. His presidency will intensify social contradictions in the US,” he added.

Bayan has urged Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte “to maintain an independent foreign policy in relation to the US. Duterte should be wary of what Trump represents.” (davaotoday.com)