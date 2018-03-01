DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte – Carpio cited Mocha Uson’s relentless drive in helping boost President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration as her basis why she has endorsed Uson for the senatorial race in the 2019 midterm elections.

“We see in her that she (Uson) really wants to help the administration of PRD (President Rodrigo Duterte). As the current Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCCO) Assistant Secretary she has already started her work and with that she can help PRD in his remaining three years,” Duterte-Carpio told reporters in an interview during the thanksgiving event at the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) on February 28.

She announced the endorsement on Uson for the senatorial bid during the Tapang at Malasakit-Alliance for the Philippines activity in Hong Kong where supporters of Duterte’s administration gathered on February 25 as she discarded the possibility of seeking a post in the Senate or Congress.

The Davao City Mayor declined to seek election in the senatorial or congressional post because she couldn’t afford to leave her children behind.

“Pero meron akong i-endorse sa inyo, nandiyan si Usec Mocha Uson at nandiyan si Senator Pia Cayetano, sila ang ilagay nating mga Senators,” Duterte-Carpio told the more than 6,000 Filipino supporters of his father’s administration during her visit in Hong Kong. (However, I would like to endorse Usec Mocha Uson and there’s Senator Pia Cayetano, let’s put them in the Senate.)

In a Facebook post, Uson thanked Mayor Sara for the endorsement but has maintained to focus on her work for now.

“Una sa lahat tayo po ay taos pusong nagpapasalamat kay Mayor Inday Sara Duterte sa tiwalang ibinigay niya po sa akin. Ngunit sa ngayon po ay trabaho po muna tayo,” (First of all, my heartfelt thanks to Mayor Inday Sara Duterte for the trust. But for now, let’s just work) Uson said.

She also posted a photo of her and Duterte-Carpio with the caption: “#Next President Gwapa! Bright! Buotan! At siyempre isog!!”

Uson clarified that she has no plans to run for the Senate since she’s not a politician, but also underscored that she will be compelled to do so if President Duterte would advise her.

In November 2017, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, secretary general of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) said Uson and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque are included in the “partial list” of political party’s candidates for the senatorial race in 2019.

Mocha’s commentaries have always been heavily criticized by political rivals and groups against the Duterte administration especially that she represents a government office. (davaotoday.com)