More groups bat for Taguiwalo’s confirmation as DSWD exec

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The Alliance of Concerned Teacher and a militant lawmaker have asked the Commission on Appointments that Dr. Judy Taguiwalo be confirmed as the Department of Social Work and Development secretary because of her qualifications to run the government agency.

“Dr. Taguiwalo is of all the qualifications needed to run DSWD, competently and corruption free. DSWD must be headed by a person of integrity and enough knowledge towards social welfare,” said Raymond Basilio, secretary-general of Alliance of Concerned Teachers in a statement on Wednesday.

Basilio described Taguiwalo a leader and public servant that “values service for the people.” He attributed all these to Taguiwalo’s background as a professor in UP’s College of Social Work and Development.

Above all, she was molded by her experience as a martial law political prisoner and as a founding president of the All UP Academic Employees Union, Basilio added.

“We need a DSWD secretary that works towards providing on time services, works against political patronage and stands with the marginalized and oppressed sectors of the society and that is Dr. Judy Taguiwalo,” Basilio pointed out.

On the other hand, Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao urged the CA to seriously consider Taguiwalo’s accomplishments.

“We urge the honorable members of the CA to see Ka Judy’s leadership of the DSWD and service to the people as a breakthrough, hence, she deserves the confirmation on the post,” Casilao said.

He added that said that farmers, indigenous peoples, workers, urban poor and other rural-based sectors “do not want to suffer a repeat of the corrupt and incompetent performance of the agency under the past administration.”

In particular, the issues of absence, lack and rotting relief goods in times of disaster and distribution of the Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) to typhoon victims, among others, according to Casilao.

“There is already no debate on whether Ka Judy, effectively serves the people, especially in times of distress, her stint is a total reversal of the past administration’s and we totally perceive that she and her office is an agent of change under the Duterte government,” Casilao said. (davaotoday.com)