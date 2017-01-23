UNITED. Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, consultants of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, say there is no truth to news reports that there are factions inside the Communist movement. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

ROME, Italy — The Tiamzon couple of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace panel shrugs off the rumor about the alleged factions inside the NDFP.

“It’s an old, tired, rehashed military line,” the couple told reporters here on Sunday night.

An article in Saturday’s issue of the Manila Standard cited sources alleging that a faction led by NDFP Senior Adviser Luis Jalandoni and Chief Political Consultant Jose Ma. Sison wants a negotiated settlement, a second faction led by Benito and Wilma Tiamzon merely wants the release of all political prisoners, and a third faction led by NPA National Operational Command chief Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos who wants to pursue the armed struggle.

“Antagal na niyan eh, noon pa yan sinasabi na magkaaway kami ni Joma,” Wilma Tiamzon said.

“That’s psy-ops so nothing new and it should not be given weight,” she said.

Benito Tiamzon added that there were even rumors that Communist leaders on the ground do not have a good relationship with those in the peace panel.

In a statement, NDFP peace panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili denounced the allegations.

“(This) is nothing but an attempt to sow intrigues against the revolutionary movement and derail the peace negotiations,” he said.

Agcaoili said the NDFP will not be distracted by the “baseless intrigues” in engaging the government in peace negotiations.

He said the NDFP wants to attain “the maximum possible benefits for the Filipino people.”

Benito Tiamzon said they are united in the approach on the peace talks. (davaotoday.com)
