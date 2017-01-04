Nearly 500 Davao fire incidents recorded in ’16

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection here recorded 486 fire incidents last year.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Fire Inspector Patricio Brananola, spokesperson of BFP 11 said there are 1,392 fire incidents in Davao Region.

Brananola said 184 of these cases are residential fires that are mostly caused by electrical connections and open flames.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Social Services and Development Office (CSSDO) will release P391,000 in financial assistance to the victims of three recent fire incidents.

The City Information Office, in a dispatch said the CSSDO has already provided food and non-food packs to the victims. (davaotoday.com)