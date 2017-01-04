Nearly 500 Davao fire incidents recorded in ’16

Jan. 04, 2017

 

AFTER THE FIRE. Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection here recorded 486 fire incidents  last year.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Fire Inspector Patricio Brananola, spokesperson of BFP 11 said there are 1,392 fire incidents in Davao Region.

Brananola said 184 of these cases are residential fires that are mostly caused by electrical  connections and open flames.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Social Services and Development Office (CSSDO) will release P391,000 in financial assistance to the victims of three recent fire incidents.

The City Information Office, in a dispatch said the CSSDO has already provided food and non-food packs to the victims. (davaotoday.com)
