NinaPHL: Davao to give P11-M million aid to typhoon victims

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The city government here will extend P11 million financial aid to the victims of typhoon Nina (international name: Nock-Ten) that hit Luzon and several parts of the Visayas region.

On Thursday, the City Council approved a resolution which authorized Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte “to utilize portion of city government’s five percent disaster risk reduction and management fund.”

The passage of the resolution came after Duterte sent a letter addressed to the City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

“It is my request that during the said session you can discuss, deliberate and decide on affording prompt and necessary aid to our brothers and sisters affected by the said disaster in the aggregate amount of P11 million,” the mayor said.

“The Dabawenyos extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by the devastation left by Typhoon Nina. Davao City is no stranger to calamities and we understand the distress that the victims of Typhoon Nina is going through this time,” she added.

The money will be distributed to the following provinces: P7.47 million for Camarines Sur; P1.3 million for Albay; P1.065 million for Catanduanes; and 1.165 million for Calapan City.

The aid will be either in a form of cash and check based on the government’s existing accounting rules and procedures.

Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, in a statement, said the city councilors “have found it fitting to use the city’s unused appropriation from their calamity fund” to help those who were devastated by the typhoon Nina.

Such mechanism is allowed under Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code where the five percent allocated budget for calamity funds can be “used in areas affected by a disaster or calamity as determined and declared by the Sanggunian.”

Earlier this week, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services had lifted all storm warning signals in relation to typhoon Nina.

Typhoon Nina claimed the lives of six and over 400, 000 individuals have been affected, according to media report. (davaotoday.com)