CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A dozen members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the government in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, the military said.

The 12 individuals were compensated for surrendering to authorities, under the “Pagbalik sa Sabakan” program of the armed forces. The military has yet to release the names of the surrenderers.

Five of those who surrendered received P65,000 and firearms remuneration each, while the eight, who the military claimed as members of the “Milisya ng Bayan” (people’s militia), were paid for the weapons they turned over in a ceremony in Camp Osito D. Bahian in Malaybalay, on Oct. 30.

The government’s Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP) offers livelihood assistance amounting to P50,000 and immediate cash aid to P15,000 to NPA guerrillas who will surrender including remuneration for each firearm brought, the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) said in a statement.

Under the CLIP, the surrenderers are also offered a re-integration package that includes livelihood and capacity development trainings.

Meanwhile, another batch of NPA fighters yielded to the military in Caraga on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to the 26th Infantry Battalion, four Maoist combatants belonging to the NPA’s Guerrilla Front Committee 88 laid down their firearms in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.