NUJP hits Duterte siblings for ganging up, threatening radio man

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines criticized City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, for threating “Radyo ni Juan” broadcaster Dodong Solis.

“The mayor has resorted to personal attacks in response to commentaries of Solis on the agrarian unrest between farmers and Lapanday Foods Corp.; the recent attack of New People’s Army rebels against the company that unfortunately resulted in the death of a bystander; and on statements she issued, including her husband Manases “Mans” Carpio’s association with Lapanday as lawyer,” said Ryan Rosauro, NUJP chairperson.

Rosauro said Solis had the right to his remarks as a broadcaster and in accordance to his freedom of expression. However, the NUJP reasoned out that the mayor was no ordinary person.

“She wields influence and power not only due to her office but as daughter of the highest official of the country. As a public official, she is subject to commentaries and criticisms especially from the press and should not respond with personal attacks and threats,” Rosauro said.

Rosauro recalled the 2011 incident where in Sara, who was serving her first term as mayor, punched Court Sheriff Abe Andres for pushing through a demolition order, despite her request for a two-hour deferment of the order.

“Resorting to personal attacks and veiled threats is alarming especially coming from an official who has physically attacked and publicly humiliated a court sheriff whom she perceived to have defied her instructions in the demolition of houses of informal settlers,” he said.

Sara took to her Instagram to respond to the NUJP’s statement.

She posted an Instagram meme with words “Shut your pie hole,” as the local chief executive pointed out that no one, not her husband, the NUJP, or even her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, could stop her.

“I will speak when I want to. Hahaha. Mamatay na kayo sa inis, sasagot pa rin ako” (Even if you die in irritation, I will still respond), she said.

Meanwhile, Paulo Duterte questioned NUJP’s authority as a media watchdog.

In a Facebook post, Pulong told NUJP to “cleanse” their ranks first.

“Una siguro ninyo atimanon ang pagsige og alma sa mga kritisismo batok sa inyong miyembro, limpyohi sa ninyo ang inyong hut-ong. Atimana ang mga kungko nga media dili lang sa Davao kundili sa tibuok Pilipinas. Atimana ninyo ang korapsyon sa media una mo magsige og pamantay ug magpakaaron ingnon nga limpyo”

(Before you respond to criticism of your members, clean your ranks. Attend to the problem of corrupt journalists not only in Davao but in the whole Philippines. Address corruption in the media before you criticize and pretend that you are clean), he said.