NUPL vows to bring farmers’ struggle on land reforms to court

By: Christina Megrino, Intern

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — An official of the National Union of People’s Lawyers vowed on Friday that it would bring the farmers’ land reform issue to court, a promise to the thousands of protesting farmers who were in this city for the “Kampuhan sa Dabaw.”

Atty. Neri Colmenares, chairman of NUPL, said that they extend legal assistance to the farmers as they fight for a genuine implementation of land reform.

“This is our response. We will help all of you on your legal problems especially on issues at Congress. But on the streets, all of you must lead and we will follow,” he said.

“All of you are the inspiration of the Filipino people. We believe that all our battles either in Congress, court, countryside, or at the streets, we will win because we have the support of the people,” he added.

He said that the issued of land reform was a decade-old already yet 70 percent of farmers today still haven’t claimed their land.

On the issue of military encampment at schools, he pointed out that there is a clear violation of the law based on the testimonies of the farmers.

“It is a violation of Section 51 of the Child and Youth Welfare Code. It is stated there that soldiers are prohibited to encamp inside a barangay hall, school, barangay clinics and others. But the military are not obeying the law,” Colmenares said.

Meanwhile, Anakpawis partylist Re. Ariel Casilao said that they will launch a probe to investigate the killings of farmers and file appropriate charges against the perpetrators with the help of the progressive solons in Congress.

“We will maximize, we will file administrative case against AFP units near at the residence of Jimmy Saipan and Bello Tindasan,” Casilao said. (davaotoday.com)