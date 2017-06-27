Palace: no negotiations with remaining terrorists in Marawi

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The government maintained there will be no negotiations with the remaining members of Maute group who are still fighting against the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the war-torn areas in Marawi City.

In a press briefing in Malacañan on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the government will not negotiate with the remaining Maute members and that previous effort made by groups to reach out the group was not sanctioned by the government.

“The government policy is no negotiations with the remaining terrorists in Marawi,” Abella said, adding that “the talk led by local religious leaders with terrorists last Sunday (June 25) was not sanctioned by the government, military and political leaders.”

Any demand from said negotiations, Abella said, will hold no basis.

Reports of negotiations initiated by local and religious leaders came during Sunday’s “humanitarian pause” to pave the way for a peaceful celebration of the end of Ramadhan.

“Let us continue to remind the public that the gravity of their (terrorists and supporters) offense is immense and they must all be held accountable for all their actions,” Abella emphasized.

In a report by the Inquirer, one of the leaders of the Maute group, Abdullah Maute said they are willing to release their hostage Father Teresito Suganob in exchange for the freedom of their parents, Ominta and Cayamora.

However, Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza in an interview with GMA News TV on Tuesday noon said the matter is something they have to discuss.

“That’s still to be determined. Yun ang pinaka-premise ng tanong nga, eh whether or not we’re going to negotiate is something else, pag-uusapan pa yan. We cannot commit anything dahil we are working collectively,” said Dureza.

Abella said the military’s focus remains on clearing operations against the remaining Maute members and the rescue of civilians trapped or being held hostage by the terrorists.

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, Abella said a total of 27 civilians were already killed by Maute while 1,801 civilians were already rescued by the military with the support of the local government units and rescue teams.

A total of 290 terrorists were already killed since the siege broke out and 347 of their firearms were already recovered by government troopers.

Seventy government forces were already killed as air and ground operations continue in Marawi, Abella added.

Hapilon report needs verification

Abella also clarified that various reports on the whereabouts of Abu Sayyaf and ISIS leader Isnilon Hapilon still needs validation.

“There has been information that Hapilon already left Marawi and abandoned his group,” Abella said, emphasizing that such reports must be validated first by the AFP and other security agencies of the government.

If such reports are validated and true, then it is a clear sign of Hapilon’s cowardice by abandoning his companions by running away from the battle, the spokesperson said.

“It is also an indication of the in-fighting that has been going on within the group and it will be a matter of time before they disintegrate or self-destruct,” he added. (davaotoday.com)