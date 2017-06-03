Palace says Marawi siege was carefully planned 

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Maute group had planned their siege in Marawi very well, saying that the terrorists chose the commercial heart of the city in order to sustain themselves from the goods ransacked from the establishments in the area.

The ammunition of the Maute meanwhile, were heavily sourced from their earlier exploits in the city jail and other government armories.

Abella however, maintained that the Maute’s supplies will not last very long.

Defense secretary and Martial law administrator Delfin Lorenzana earlier expressed confidence that they will be able to neutralize the Maute by June 2, despite setbacks caused by a misfired aerial resistance that killed 10 soldiers.

Read related story: Army to utilize troops, ground armor in Marawi after ‘friendly fire’ mishap

Abella stressed that the fighting was concentrated only on “a few pockets of resistance” that have since been contained by the military.

Abella also assured that no outside help for the Maute are penetrating their lines.

“Our forces are determined to finish off the enemy should they continue to refuse to surrender,” he said.

The fighting in Marawi has been raging for 11 days.

Citing government data as of June 2, 11pm, Abellarevealed that 38 government troops have died in action. He said the Maute has meanwhile lost a total of 120 of its armed hands. Civilian casualty is at 19.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, 181 civilians, including the 38 teachers from Barangays Moncando and Mapandi were rescued after having been trapped since the Maute started their siege on May 28.

A total of 1,055 civilians have been rescued by the military during its clearing operations. (davaotoday.com)