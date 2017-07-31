CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — They killed the wrong man.

This was the reaction of a relative of the late Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog Sr. who was killed, along with his wife and brother, inside his home during a series of police raids in Barangay Baybay San Roque early Sunday morning.

The relative, who requested not to be named, said in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon that Parojinog was a staunch anti-drug crusader and that he had been cooperating with the Duterte administration in its fight against the drug trade in the country.

The relative said she was surprised that the mayor was killed. “We were shocked. We could not believe it.”

“I knew him (Parojinog) and personally and I am certain that he was not what he was accused of,” the relative said.

She said Parojinog did not spare those he suspected to be involved in illegal drugs, including his kin.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re his relative. If he found out you are using or selling shabu, you will get a mouthful from him,” she said, adding that Parojinog was so strict when it comes to illegal drug use and trade.

Parojinog and several others, including his wife Susan and younger brother Octavio Jr., a provincial board member of Misamis Occidental, were killed when law enforcers entered his house. His daughter and vice mayor Nova Princess is in detention after her house was raided.

According to reports, police operatives confiscated about P1.4 million in cash, 500 grams of suspected illegal drugs, two cellphones and an M16 rifle inside the mayor’s house.

The raiding team also went to the residence of Parojinog’s brother Ricardo in Barangay Bagakay, but he was not around. Recovered from his home

​however, ​

were assorted firearms and ammunition including a shotgun, three rocket-propelled grenade launchers, M79 rifles, two hand grenades and eight M79 bullets. Taken were alleged illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Also killed were Miguel del Victoria, Nestor Cabalan, Daniel Vasquez, and one still-unidentified person. All were members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT); a certain Lydia and a JR of Lumad TV; and Parojinog’s sister Mona.

City Administrator Mike Ochate said the remains of the Parojinogs were brought to a mortuary in Ozamiz.

But the relative said the late mayor w

​as​

already aware that there was a threat to his life.

“He (Parojinog) knew that he would be killed. It’s no secret to him,” she said.

In previous interviews, Parojinog said he had launched his own anti-drug campaign in Ozamiz even before President Rodrigo Duterte started his war on illegal drugs last year.(davaotoday.com)