PCL backs federalism, major programs of Duterte admin

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A newly-elected senior official of the Philippine Councilors’ League said that their 16,500-strong members have signified support to federalism and to the major programs of the Duterte administration.

Speaking before reporters at the regular Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM City on Monday, April 3, Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang said PCL already passed a resolution late last week expressing its support to federalism at the war against corruption, crime and violence.

“The 16,500-strong members of PCL coming from 1,400 towns and cities in the country have signified support to the continuing campaigns of the Duterte administration against corruption, crimes and violence. We also expressed support to federalism,” Dayanghirang said.

Dayanghirang was recently elected as chairman of the board of PCL while Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Councilor Luis “Chavit” Singson was newly-elected national chairperson.

The newly-elected officers of PCL took their oath of office before President Duterte on April 1 in Pasig City.

“PCL’s support is vital in order to gain achievements in the programs and projects of the present administration,” Dayanghirang said.

He added that a big group, like PCL can influence political decisions of the national leadership and at the same time, can do changes through legislations.

He added that PCL can also advocate and gather support to the major programs and projects of the government.

“PCL will rally behind President Duterte, his administration and its priority programs and projects,” he pointed out.

The organization is also conducting a nationwide consultation among its members on the issue of the postponement of the barangay election.

Dayanghirang stressed it is important to get the pulse of their members on the issue before the organization, as a whole, will come out with its official stand. (Davaotoday. com)