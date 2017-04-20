PCUP chair Ridon: No demolition sans relocation

DAVAO CITY, Philippines— Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor Chairman Terry Ridon said shanties of squatters will not be demolished until the government will be able to scout for a suitable relocation site.

“Under the leadership of the President, he has made it clear that there will be no demolitions without relocation even if we speak about big-ticket infrastructure projects,” Ridon said in a Palace press briefing on Thursday.

“I think part of the spending will most definitely be made towards relocation of many of the affected informal settler families,” he said, reiterating the President’s policy of “no demolition without relocation.”

Ridon said that PCUP is the final clearance for all the demolitions particularly for infra projects.

Meanwhile, when asked if Kadamay’s occupation in the idle houses in Bulacan will be the last, Ridon said that so long the government failed to resolve the housing problem, “it’s going to be a systemic challenge.”

“I cannot make an actual, I cannot speak for them. That is something that will not be undertaken anymore…the nexus of you have houses without people and your people without houses, that is something that I’m quite certain will still, you know, parang another Kadamay will most definitely happen again,” Ridon said.

Ridon also expressed support to the decision of the President to allow Kadamay members to occupy the housing units in Bulacan.

“We believe that the President was guided by principles of social justice in making his pronouncement that serves as an affirmation of his firm commitment that no one will be left behind in this administration,” he added. (davaotoday.com)