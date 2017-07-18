DAVAO CITY, Philippines — It was not the first time that activist leaders of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (New Patriotic Alliance) were received by President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañan, but there was something different during the meeting this time.

Renato Reyes, Secretary General of Bayan described the mood of the meeting,which lasted for more than an hour, as “serious.”

“Kaiba sa mga nagdaang pag-uusap, mabigat at seryoso ang pakiramdam ng mga lumahok. Naganap ang pulong na ito sa gitna ng tangkang palawigin ang Martial Law sa Mindanao at sa panahong nasa alanganin ang katayuan ng peace talks,” Reyes said.

This was the second time Duterte receieved Bayan leaders in the Palace. The first meeting was during his proclamation as President last year.

The meeting came on the same day that Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella announced to the public that Duterte requested a special session for Congress to discuss the the extension of Martial Law in Mindanao. The 60-day duration of Martial Law will end on July 22, two days before Duterte’s second State of the Nation Address. But he is planning to extend it until the end of the year citing the need to address the problem of rebellion by the extremists.

Reyes, whose group is critical of Martial Law, said it was them who requested to meet Duterte.

The meeting was also attended by lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc including Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, Anakpawis Partylist Rep. Ariel Casilao

and Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Jane Elago.

Former Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Liza Maza, who is now the chairpeson of the National Anti-Poverty Commission was present.

Lumad leaders, workers and farmers from Mindanao were also present.

Striking difference

Reyes said there was a striking difference on the position of their group and Duterte on Martial

Law.

“Desidido ang Pangulo na palawigin ito. Desidido tayong labanan ito (The President is determined to extend it. We are determined to

oppose it),” he said.

On the peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, Reyes said Duterte wants a “prolonged ceasefire,” the same demand from the military.

He said they also failed to get Duterte’s commitment to end militarization in the communities and the attacks against Lumad schools that were raised by Lumad leaders during the meeting.

Reyes said the Duterte sees this as a “reality of the civil war.”

“Nais sana naming maghatid ng mas magandang balita sa mga kasama na naghihintay sa Mendiola, pero hindi ito ang sitwasyon. Matingkad kanina ang mga pagkakaiba sa mga mayor na isyu (We wanted to deliver good news to our comrades waiting in Mendiola, but this was not the situation. The differences on major issues are striking),” he said.

Positive points

Meanwhile, Reyes said there were few positive outcomes on their dialogue with the President regarding the end to contractualizaion, free tuition in state colleges and universities and land reform.

Duterte assured the militants that there will be no problem on their plan to hold a protest rally near the Batasan Complex on the day of his SONA.

“Hindi naman daw niya ito pipigilan o haharangan (He said he will not stop or block the protest),” Reyes added.

He also said Duterte received the letters from political prisoners and mentioned that they had positive engagements on the release of sickly and elderly political prisoners.

However, Duterte gave no definite commitment yet, Reyes said. He said even on the issue of foreign policy, Duterte did not commit to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement despite announcing that he will pursue an independent foreign policy.

After their meeting with Duterte, the progressive leaders said they concluded “there is a need to unite in advancing the democratic issues of the people,” something which they cannot depend on getting from the supposedly “first Left president” of the country.

“Matapos ang pag-uusap, lalong luminaw ang pangangailangan ng sama-sama at militanteng pagkilos para maipanalo ang mga kagyat na makabayan at demokratikong interes ng masa, at makamit ang pagbabago. Alam natin kung kanino tayo dapat umasa,” he said.(davaotoday.com)