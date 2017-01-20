ROME, Italy — Philippine Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza is taking a few days off the peace talks here to join a peace forum organized by the United Nations in New York City on Saturday.

Dureza said the forum will discuss the best practices on the peace process.

“The purpose of the New York visit is for the Philippines to participate in a UN forum on best practices on the peace process. The Philippines and Colombia will be studied very closely so we are going to input our work on the peace process in the Philippines,” he said.

Dureza said the event shows that the Philippines is already recognized in terms of its work on peace.

“Ibig sabihin we are already in the radar screen of the world in terms of our work on peace. We are honored and I cannot miss the opportunity when they send the invitation and the commission of our panel I have to beg leave on this crucial time,” he said.

But Dureza explained that most of the meetings for the third round of the GRP-NDFP peace talks will involve the technical working group level.

Dureza is expected to return in Rome, Italy for the closing ceremonies of the peace talks on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. (davaotoday.com)