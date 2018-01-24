PNP: Big fishes are preys in renewed anti-drug ops

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A senior official of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday, January 24, said the renewed anti-drug operations will see greater strength.

PNP Deputy Director General for Operation Gen. Camilo Cascolan said that the PNP has learned from how it previously handled the Oplan Tokhang.

The said operation, which will resume on January 29, “will be very keen on every detail, especially on high-profile personalities,” said Cascolan.

In Manila, PNP spokesperson Dionardo Carlos said the revised anti-illegal drugs drive would also exclude operations at night and weekend.

Apart from that, police officers would now be encouraged to use body cameras during operations, he said.

“We will prioritize the NCR as well as Davao to have the gadget [Body-cams] for operation,” Cascolan said.

“Tokhang” is the Duterte administration’s flagship campaign against illegal drugs, where policemen visit homes of suspected drug personalities. Human rights groups said the war on drugs has claimed more than 13,000 civilians as a result of the operations of the PNP and vigilante groups. (Christian Paclauna / davaotoday.com)