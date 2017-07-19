DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The over-all crime statistics in Davao del Sur had decreased compared to the 2016 data report, an official said.

Davao del Sur Provincial Police Director, Police Senior Superintendent Samuel Gadingan told reporters during the AFP-PNP press briefing held at the Royal Mandaya Hotel here Wednesday, July 19, that there is a significant decrease of crime rate recorded in the second quarter in the entire province.

“Itong datos na ito nagpapkita na bumaba talaga ‘yung total crime volume sa buong probinsya ng Davao del Sur (The data show the crime volume in the entire province of Davao del Sur really has decreased),” Gadingan said.

Based on the data presented by Gadingan, in the second quarter (from April to June) this year, a total of 180 crime volume was recorded, a 21.74 decrease from last year’s 230 in the same quarter.

According to the record, robbery incidents had the biggest decline from 43 last year to this year’s 19 while murder cases also went down from 28 to 17.

Gadingan attributed the decrease of crime figures to the re-launching of the “Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded” and President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of Martial law in the whole island of Mindanao in May 23.

“Ito inaattribute natin doon sa ating programa, bumalik tayo doon sa Oplan Double Barrel reloaded at pag deklara ng ating Presidente sa Martial law. Malaki ang epekto doon sa masasamang loob talaga (We attribute this to our program, the re-launching of Oplan Double Barrel reloaded and the President’s declaration of Martial law. These have a big effect on those lawless elements),” Gadingan said.

The war on drugs project now dubbed as “Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded” was re-launched on March after about a month of suspension as ordered by the President.

By that time, Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa vowed that “it will be less bloody, if not bloodless.”

Gadingan said since the implementation of war on drugs in the country, the Municipality of Matanao, Davao del Sur was declared “drug-free”, while the municipality of Sulop is sought to be added on the list of drug-free municipalities next week.

Apart from Matanao, a total of seven barangays around the province were also declared as “drug-free.”

“My appeal to the public is for them to continue to extend their help to the security forces because these are the people who can ensure security to all. No other group can help you in the maintenance of peace and order it’s on the security forces coming from the government,” Gadingan said.

Gadingan added they continue to be on full alert status and enhance internal security operations including checkpoints to ensure the safety of the public.(davaotoday.com)