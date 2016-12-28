PNP to raid houses of individuals firing guns on New Year

Dec. 28, 2016
RISING NUMBER. Chief Superintendent Manuel Gaerlan of the Police Regional Office 11 says the number of drug users and pushers who surrendered to authorities in Davao Region is now 31,964, while 10 pushers have been killed in police operations since July 1. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

Police Chief Superintendent Manuel Gaerlan of the Police Regional Office 11  (davaotoday.com file photo)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police in the region will conduct strict monitoring of activities to ensure that no one will indiscriminately fire guns during the New year.

Police Chief Superintendent Manuel Gaerlan, Police Regional Office 11 chief ordered “if necessary” the raid of houses and arrest of individuals who will be caught indiscriminately firing guns.

Gaerlan also ordered the deployment of all police personnel in residential areas “especially those with history of reported Illegal Discharge of Firearms.”

The deployment will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. of Jan 1, 2017.

Starting 7 p.m. on Saturday, police officers will use megaphones to warn the public about indiscriminate firing, which is punishable under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code.

Police will conduct joint patrols with the Army.

Gaerlan also urged the public to be vigilant.

“We encourage people to record civilians or PNP personnel indiscriminately firing their guns using their cellphone video or cameras and upload it on social media or immediately report the incident to the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officials who will be caught violating the directive shall face administrative charges.

The directive came following the statement of PNP chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa that there would be no pardon for violators who will fire their weapons on New Year’s eve, especially if the culprit is a PNP officer. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Renewal of business permits to start on Jan. 2  

NDFP: NPA achieves steady growth in PHL

No total ban of contractualization under DOLE’s ‘DO 30’

Duterte uses rejected campaign contribution for village officials’ Christmas bonus

Reds: We will only die for the people

GRP: 17 to 20 prisoners to be freed before 2017

Life hacks: How to enjoy the holidays on a tight budget

CPP at 48: ‘People’s democratic revolution’ essential to achieve lasting peace

Ka Parago’s wife calls for strengthening of revolutionary struggle

Top Cabinet officials attend CPP’s 48th anniversary in Davao City