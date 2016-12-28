PNP to raid houses of individuals firing guns on New Year

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police in the region will conduct strict monitoring of activities to ensure that no one will indiscriminately fire guns during the New year.

Police Chief Superintendent Manuel Gaerlan, Police Regional Office 11 chief ordered “if necessary” the raid of houses and arrest of individuals who will be caught indiscriminately firing guns.

Gaerlan also ordered the deployment of all police personnel in residential areas “especially those with history of reported Illegal Discharge of Firearms.”

The deployment will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. of Jan 1, 2017.

Starting 7 p.m. on Saturday, police officers will use megaphones to warn the public about indiscriminate firing, which is punishable under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code.

Police will conduct joint patrols with the Army.

Gaerlan also urged the public to be vigilant.

“We encourage people to record civilians or PNP personnel indiscriminately firing their guns using their cellphone video or cameras and upload it on social media or immediately report the incident to the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officials who will be caught violating the directive shall face administrative charges.

The directive came following the statement of PNP chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa that there would be no pardon for violators who will fire their weapons on New Year’s eve, especially if the culprit is a PNP officer. (davaotoday.com)