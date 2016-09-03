PRO 11: No suspect yet in Davao blast

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The Police Regional Office 11 said there is no suspect yet in the blast that killed at least 13 and wounded several others at the night market in Roxas street here Friday night, September 2.Police Chief Investigator Andrea dela Cerna, spokesperson of PRO 11 said they do not have a clear composite sketch of the suspect yet.

She also said they are still awaiting the official report from the Scene of the Crime Operatives and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams.

“Currently we do not have a clear composite sketch of the suspect. We are also still processing the pieces of evidence gathered by the Soco and EOD teams,” Dela Cerna told Davao Today in a phone interview.

Dela Cerna said they received reports of another organization owning up to the incident but clarified that they do not confirm reports especially from text messages.

“We have not yet received any official report and we are not confirming that this issue is related with the Abu Sayyaf Group,” she said.

However, Dela Cerna said they are not discounting other motives.

In a statement, Maj. Ezra Balagtey, acting spokesperson of the Eastern Mindanao Command said “the ASG has claimed that they perpetrated the explosion.”

“Whether this act was perpetrated by any group or by any individual, they should be made to answer for the crime,” he said.

With the declaration of “state of lawlessness” in Mindanao by President Rodrigo Duterte, Balagtey said they are prepared to undertake its tasks to ensure public safety and order.

“Rest assured that this will be done in coordination with the Philippine National Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies and without compromising human rights and the rule of law,” he said.

Disgruntled stall owners

Meanwhile, Dela Cerna said they are currently looking at the possible motive of disgruntled vendors.

“Right now we are looking at the possible motive of disgruntled vendors in the area,” said Dela Cerna.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio ordered the closure of the night market on August 3 due to reported violations by some venders.

Identified violations are: sub-leasing of stalls to others venders; refusal to follow the one-family-one-stall rule; and presence of stalls that are run by financiers.

The market was reopened on August 13, with the total number of stall owners decreased from an estimate of 700 venders to only 353.

PNP asks public: be patient, cooperate

Dela Cerna said they are appealing to the public to be patient and understanding.

“We are trying to avoid giving other tactical information that might affect the investigation,” she said.

She said they will not release any unverified and unconfirmed report “because this isna very serious situation.”

“We are asking for cooperation and understanding from the public, let us all be patient and understanding,” she said.

She also urged the public to be cooperative and vigilant. She said the public should report suspected vehicles, packages and unattended belongings.

“Security is everybody’s concern, police authorities need help,” she said.

Dela Cerna also said the public should avoid disseminating rumors or unconfirmed reports to avoid confusion and panic. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)