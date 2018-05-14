PWD voter calls for more accessibility in voting precincts

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A 51-year-old resident here with a disability called for more accessibility for persons with disabilities as he cast his vote for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday.

Bong Komiling, a resident of Barangay 40-D, was accompanied by his wife, Mercelita, as he went to vote at the Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Central Elem. School in C. Bangoy St.

“We hope for more accessibility for persons with disability so that we won’t be deprived of our rights,” said Bong when asked what he is looking forward to for the next set of leaders.

Mercilita had her second index finger inked on behalf of his husband as Bong is no longer able to walk and see. He whispered to Mercilita the names of the candidates he wanted to vote for.

Bong was not able to walk since he was three years old, has been struggling with diabetes for almost 11 years, and experienced a sudden loss of vision in November last year.

Bong said he has to exercise his right as a Filipino and participated in today’s local elections. He also does not want to skip from voting thinking his name might be dropped from the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) list of registered voters.

He hopes that whatever the results of the elections, peace and acceptance will prevail among the candidates.

“Hopefully, it will be peaceful and the candidates would accept the results. Winning and losing is natural during elections, I hope hatred and anger would not prevail among our neighborhood,” said Bong.

Bong also calls on his fellow PWDs to be active in different political activities like the elections and let other people see them beyond their limitations.

“Don’t be discouraged and practice your rights. We should show others that we exist. Despite the limited access we have at present, there are other people who are willing to assist and help us,” added Bong.

The Comelec established express lanes in different voting precincts to cater to voters who are pregnant, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. (davaotoday.com)