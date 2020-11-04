Registration glitches raise anxiety as QR code implementation nears

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Davaoeños are in frantic mode the past days as the city’s implementation of its Safe Davao Quick Response (DQR) code is coming on November 7 but the online system for registering for the code is bogging down.

The DQR code is made mandatory by Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio through Executive Order No. 60 on Monday, November 3. Residents and non-residents who enter the city must use the DQR to expedite contact tracing and enforce the prohibition on non-essential travel.

The QR coding is one of the recent steps taken by the city government to address the surge of COVID-19 cases in Davao City when the city shifted to Modified General Community Quarantine.

The city has recently topped the most cases of infection in the past few weeks, and has 1,221 active cases as of November 4.

Problematic System

But Davao City residents have taken to Facebook to complain of problems while registering online.

The complaints include not being able to access or error loading of the option box for barangay and municipality registration, and that errors in registering data cannot be corrected.

Other problems include difficulty in accessing and putting in the One Time Password (OTP). Others also complained that they did not receive verification in their emails or cannot access the link through mobile phones or on their computer.

The website https://safedavaoqr.davaoct.com even shut down its system past midnight on November 5 to decongest traffic, adding to the frustrations of many who stayed up late night to register.

The reason for such rush to register is due to the EO’s rule that persons found roaming in public without the QR code will be detained. Many complained that the city government only gave residents a one-week timeframe to register, and there are 1.6 million residents in the city.

Extension sought

Netizens flooded the City Government of Davao’s Facebook page with more than 16 thousand comments, 11 thousand reactions and 24 thousand shares.

Many appealed to have the implementation of the QR code system extended as they complained of poor registration services.

Others also point out how the poor can survive without an android phone to access services.

These complaints were also raised on the Facebook pages of local news outlets.

Mayor Duterte-Carpio explained on her special hour on DXDR Disaster Radio on Tuesday that the shift to DQR coding is meant to monitor and limit the movement of the people as the city government implements community quarantine protocols.

She also said the manual contact tracing in establishments where people log their names and contacts is vulnerable to spread the coronavirus by sharing one pen among many.

“Tracing has encountered several challenges and needs to be continually improved. The paper and pen contact tracing form in establishments have severely compromised the privacy of data and is a potential source of transmission of the virus,” the mayor said.

Requirements

The online registration requires applicants to present a photo, a valid government ID or birth certificate if no valid ID is available, mobile phone number and e-mail address.

In case an individual does not have a valid id or a birth certificate, he or she can apply for DQR in any police stations in the city.

A separate QR is also required for airplane travelers as they shall register for two codes both for entry and exit in the Davao International Airport aside from their DQR.

Non-Davao City residents who enter the city must also fulfill these requirements to get the DQR code.

