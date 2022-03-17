Robredo supporters show strength in three Region 12 cities

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Supporters of the Leni-Kiko tandem showed force in three major cities of Region 12 or SOCCSKSARGEN as the whole slate of ‘TropangAngat wooed more voters in Mindanao.

Dubbed as Kahayag: SOX People’s Rally, the Leni-Kiko tandem first visited the province of Cotabato where they were welcomed by their supporters at Kidapawan City through a Multisectoral People’s Assembly at the Kidapawan City Hall grounds on Tuesday morning, March 15.

In a Facebook live streaming of Mayang Smith, Robredo talked about corruption and her clean track record in the government which her ‘Kakampinks’ applauded.

Among those supporters present in the campaign sortie was 77-year-old retired teacher and martial law activist Hilda Narcisso who was welcomed by Kakampink crowd with loud cheers “Never Again to Martial Law”.

In her speech, Narcisso told of her ordeal in 1983 in Davao City where she was included in a raid and arrested along with three others without search and arrest warrants.

Narcisso was detained for six months where she was raped and tortured. She also said President Rodrigo Duterte’s friend and his Presidential Adviser on Streamlining of Government Processes Leoncio “Jun” Evasco Jr. and the many other activists were Narcisso’s contemporary detainees during the Martial Law.

Narcisso rallied for a change in the government system and that the people should vote for the leaders of ‘Gobyernong Tapat.’

“Si Leni din kasi ay isang marangal na tao. Kahit walang pera nakakaproduce sya pag may mga nangangailangan. Siya ay isang butihing ina na parang ina sa ating bayan,” she said.

(Leni is an honorable person. Even without money, she could find ways to produce something for those who are in need. She is a compassionate mother who looks after our nation.)

The #TropangAngat also visited the Koronadal City in South Cotabato, the home province of Provincial Governor and Partido Federal ng Pilipinas president Reynaldo Tamayo.

The South Cotabato governor threw his support to the candidacies of former senator Ferdinand ‘BongBong’ Marcos Jr. for president and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president.

Robredo paid a visit to Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena and spoke to her supporters who were waiting for the Vice President inside the City Hall.

“Labis nyo po akong pinasaya na dito na napakalayo sa amin ay inaalala nyo ang asawa ko hanggang ngayon at inimmortalize ang kanyang mga nagawa sa pagpangalan ng inyong kalsada sa kanya. Kaya ito ay habambuhay naming tinatanaw na pasasalamat at pagmamahal ng mga tao ng Koronadal,” she said.

(You have made me so happy. Despite our distance, you remembered my husband whose work you immortalized by naming a street after his name. We will forever take this as Koronadal’s people’s way of thanking and loving him.)

An estimated 7,000 people gathered at the Oval Plaza of General Santos City to show their support to Leni-Kiko tandem amid the rain in the evening of March 15. (davaotoday.com)