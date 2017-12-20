Sarcastic Sara ‘dares’ Dabawenyos to use firecrackers

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio challenged residents who want to use firecrackers in celebrating the holidays to use it if they want an accident to happen.

“To Dabawenyos, if you want your houses burned down, and if you want your hands amputated, go use firecrackers this Christmas and New Year,” Duterte-Carpio said Tuesday afternoon, December 19.

The mayor made such sarcastic remark, as she said she would like to “reverse” the message so it gets through the minds, especially those who are attempting to violate the city’s firecracker ban.

Since 2002, Davao City prohibits the manufacture, sale, distribution, posession, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices and other similar devices and explosives here.

“We have seen for several years now in Davao City that we can celebrate Christmas and New Year without any casualty from the firecracker because of the ban,” she said.

Duterte-Carpio said the ban on firecrackers was aimed at protecting the public.

Violators of the 2002 ordinance would face a P1,000 fine and or imprisonment of not more than one month but not less than 20 days for the first offense. For the second offense, a violator is fined P3,000 and or imprisonment of not more than three months but not less than a month.

Meanwhile, third-time offenders are fined P5,000 and or imprisonment of not more than six months but not less than three months. Even the transport of firecrackers passing Davao City is prohibited under the ordinance.

In a previous interview, Duterte-Carpio said since the ordinance does not allow exemption for those who are transporting firecrackers, “it is not allowed to pass here.” (Zea Correa-Capistrano / davaotoday.com)