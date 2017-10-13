Sara Duterte calls Senator Trillanes ‘Pinocchio’, tells him to ‘show your balls’

DAVAO DEL NORTE, Philippines— Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio released a strongly worded statement against opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Friday.

Duterte-Carpio called Trillanes “Pinocchio” and asked the Senator to “show your balls.”

The statement posted on Duterte-Carpio’s Facebook account garnered 75,000 reactions and was shared 21,814 times as of 11:03 am or about three hours since it was published. This was the latest post of the city mayor who also criticized opposition senators Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros on Facebook yesterday.

“Tigas ng mukha mo magsabi pamilya ng mamatay tao at magnanakaw kami pero nagtatago ka sa parliamentary immunity. Pakita mo bayag mo, huwag mo itago yan sa Senado (You have no shame calling us a family of killers and thieves but you yourself is hiding behind parliamentary immunity. Show your balls don’t hide it in the Senate,)” the mayor said.

Duterte-Carpio issued such statement in response to Trillianes’ claim that he has no knowledge that her father, President Rodrigo Duterte is a “murderer.”

She said the Senator is lying and asked him whether he has been confined in a mental institution for too long.

The presidential daughter posted a timeline of election issues from 1995 until 2016 along with the issues of “Davao Death Squad, Gold and Girls” hurled against then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte-Carpio also scored Trillanes for accusing the President of having huge amount of money in banks, an accusation already denied by the chief executive.

“Since now we have established lying, prove to everybody that piece of shit paper of bank accounts you are waving around is not fake, Pinocchio,” she said.

The local chief executive of Davao said that she won’t back out her fight against Trillanes. (davaotoday.com)