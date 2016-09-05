DAVAO CITY— City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio offered a total of P2 million for those who can give leads and arrest the suspects of the deadly blast here last Friday night.

From the reward, the mayor said that the P1 million would be for those people whoever can give information such as names and location of the suspects and the other P1 million would be for those who can deliver the suspects to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

“Pwede ninyong pusasan or makapagturo kung saan siya para ma-aresto namin siya (You can handcuffed them or just give us the exact location of the suspects so that we can arrest them),” she told reporters in a press conference on Monday morning, September 5.

The mayor stressed that the suspects should be alive so that they can interrogate them.

“We want him alive because we want to talk to him kung sino ang mga kasama niya, anong grupo sila at gusto pa naming malaman kung ano ang plano nila on their terrorist activities (We want him alive because we want to talk to his group and we also want to know their plans),” she said.

Officials relieved from post

Meanwhile, Mayor Duterte also announced that even if the actions of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Task Force Davao here satisfied her, she will still replace the DCPO chief and the TF commander.

“Officially, they are still not yet relieved, but I already talked to the high officials of the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) and I told them that I want new people, new ideas and improvement of the City,” she said.

As of now, the mayor said that she already know who will replace Col. Henry Robinson as the new TF commander but refused to give a name.

There is still no official who will replace Senior Superintendent Michael John Dubria as the city director of Davao.

“For the DCPO, I am still waiting for the short list, I already discussed it with PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa,” she said.

During Monday’s flag raising ceremony, Duterte-Carpio also announced that General Benito de Leon, a retired military officer of AFP will head the Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC). (davaotoday.com)