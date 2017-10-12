Sara Duterte to 3 opposition ​solons: Don’t use my father for your political agenda

DAVAO DEL NORTE, Philippines—Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio ​asked ​ on Thursday, October 12 three opposition senators ​not to use President Rodrigo Duterte for their own political agenda.

The Davao City mayor took to Facebook to express her tirade against the members of a group “Tindig Pilipinas,” whose members are Senators Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros, and Antonio Trillanes IV.

A graphic photo of the “Tindig Pilipinas” with the three opposition senators were doing the three-finger salute sign similar to the movie Hunger Games, thus Duterte-Carpio branded such group as the “Hunger Games Pilipinas.”

The three opposition senators were the subject of the mayor’s post, branding them as “opportunists” when they sought the help of the Duterte family in the May 2016 elections, but now turned against the first family after President Duterte won the elections.

“Matanong ko lang, nung mga panahon na humingi kayo ng tulong, may isyu ba kayo sa governance ni PRD? Wala. Ngayon na nanalo na siya? Meron. Hunger Games, Pilipinas: Plastic na, oportunista pa (I just would like to ask, at the time when you sought for my father’s help, did you have issues on his governance? None. Now that he’s won? You now have issues. Hunger Games, Philippine edition: Plastic and opportunists),” Duterte-Carpio said.

She accused the three senators of having ambitions to become president.

“I grew up in politics, mas matagal pako sa pulitika kesa sa inyo 3 combined. I smell ambition a million miles away. Akala ninyo yung circus ninyo ngayon magpapanalo sa inyo sa 2022? Hindi. Ano ititindig niyo? Paninindigang Trapo (I grew up in politics, I have long been in politics than the three of you combined. I smell ambition a million miles away. Do you think that your circus now will make you win in 2022? No. What will you stand up for? The stand of traditional politicians),” she said.

The presidential daughter said that whatever information she has right now are not “hearsay” because she has “personal knowledge” and has a “corroborative witnesses.”

According to her, Pangilinan went to Davao City several years ago to meet then Mayor Rodrigo Duterte to seek his endorsement for his presidential bid.

“With Sharon’s endorsement and your (PRD) endorsement I’m sure I can make it,'” she quoted the senator as saying.

Duterte-Carpio also slammed the Hontiveros when she sought help the presidential daughter to get votes in Davao City.

​”I can remember your bored face listening to me in our law office just so you can get support for Davao,” she said.

On the other hand, the mayor said that Trillanes sought help from the President for his vice presidential campaign. (davaotoday.com)