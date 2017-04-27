Sara tells TF Davao: ‘The challenge is to mark years of Davao living peacefully, freely’

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—City Mayor Sara Duterte lauded the uniformed men behind the Task Force Davao for making Davao peaceful and safe.

The local chief executive, who spoke during the TF Davao’s Founding Anniversary, underscored the vital role of the terror unit in maintaining the city’s peace and order.

“The ultimate challenge is to mark years of living peacefully and freely and that is something that we should always strive to attain,” Duterte said in a statement sent to media on Thursday.

Speaking with the media, the mayor also noted that she expected only the best from the anti-terror group. “Keep Davao City peaceful and terror-free,” she said, referring to her order to TF Davao. “We do not seek perfection, but we do expect them to do their best.”

The TF Davao was created on April 16, 2003 in response to the series of bombings occurred in the city. Duterte added that her trust with the TF Davao remained and she always expected it “to perform its task — to maintain peace in the city by preventing terrorists from coming in.” (davaotoday.com)