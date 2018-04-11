Seven charged for burning equipment in Talaingod

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Police had identified seven persons for the burning of equipment in Talaingod last week.

Police Regional Office-Davao Spokesperson Chief Inspector Milgrace Driz said seven suspects were identified as Joe Almendras alias “Jose,” Dalagis Balite “Carlos”, Enting Mansumiat alias “Steb,” Lugib Tausan alias “Bagani,” Enting Tumbasay, Rommel Tausan and Laro Manlologpis alias “Wacky.”

“These suspects are members of New People’s Army in Talaingod,” claimed Driz during the regular press conference of the Armed Forces of the Philippines – Philippine National Police.

No other details were furnished by the authorities over the suspects.

Driz said the suspects are charged for arson by Ulticon Builders Incorporated, owner of the equipment. The case was filed before the Provincial Prosecution Office in Tagum City.

The incident happened on April 3 in Barangay Palma Gil, Talaingod. According to the police, the backhoe operator said he was approached by seven men who revealed themselves as NPA members and demanded revolutionary tax.

Information from the Philippine Army’s 1003rd Brigade said the company Ulticon Builders, was constructing a government road in the community.

Meanwhile, Driz said the two other incidents of alleged NPA attacks of equipment in Davao City at Dalagdag, Calinan and in Barangay Fatima in Paquibato District are still under investigation. (davaotoday.com)