SolGen lauds SC’s affirmation of Martial Law

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The country’s solicitor-general lauded the decision of the Supreme Court that affirmed Proclamation No. 216 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte in May this year declaring martial law in Mindanao.

The decision “underscores the existence of a real and present rebellion that threatens the lives of our fellow Filipinos in Mindanao, and their much-cherished liberties,” said solicitor general Jose Calida said in a statement issued after the SC decision was announced Tuesday.

Calida said he is grateful to the magistrates of the SC for “allowing President Duterte to perform his primary duty of protecting the Filipino people.

The SC announced its ruling on Tuesday afternoon, July 4 dismissing the three petitions filed against the imposition of martial law in Mindanao.

Eleven of the magistrates voted to dismiss the petitions, 3 partially granted the petitions, while one granted all the petitions.

SC spokesperson Theodore Te, during the short press briefing, did not reveal the names of the magistrates who voted for the dismissal of the petitions, as well as those who raised different and separate opinions.

“All of the justices submitted opinions whether to grant or dismiss the petitions,” Te said.

He also refused to answer other queries raised by the media during the press conference.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed belief that the SC will dismiss the petitions and assert the legality of the martial law in Mindanao.

Lorenzana said the magistrates were already briefed on the situation in Mindanao that served as the basis for the imposition of martial law.

“As the conscience of our nation, the Supreme Court did not sit idly to watch our country get dismembered,” Calida continued in his statement.

The decision, he added, showed that the SC is one with President Duterte in protecting and defending the sovereignty of the country and its territorial integrity.

Calida also called on the Filipinos to unite and pray for the end of the war in Mindanao, particularly in Marawi.

“It is my fervent hope that stability and lasting peace be attained in the whole Mindanao,” he said. (davaotoday.com)