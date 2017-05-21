Solon hits Ombud’s charges vs DAR chief

May. 21, 2017

In this file photo, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano (left) on April 21, 2017 supervises the scheduled installation of agrarian reform beneficiaries in Barangay San Isidro. However, the installation did not push through after the guards inside the plantation refused to receive DAR’s Writ of Installation. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Anakpawis Representative Ariel Casilao downplayed the graft complaint filed against Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael “Ka Paeng” Mariano, calling it a desperate move after the successful reinstallation of agrarian reform beneficiaries in the land area caught in tug of war between farmers and the Lapanday Foods Corporation.

Casilao on Sunday said the LFC is “already isolated” and is “desperately looking for an ally” in Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales after it lost its claim in a 145 hectare land in San Isidro, Tagum City.

More than a hundred agrarian reform beneficiaries belonging to the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficaries Inc., were reinstated in the San Isidro farm area on May 18. Their reinstallation was supervised by Mariano who issued a Writ of Installation in favor of the farmers.

Read related story: MARBAI farmers reclaim contested land in Tagum

Casilao urged Carpio-Morales to not be swayed by the Lorenzos and instead side with the farmers.

“We urge the Ombudsman to uphold social justice, side with the farmers, stand against landlord oligarchs, and immediately dismiss the graft case filed by Lapanday against Ka Paeng,” Casilao said.

Casilao said the morality and justness of the farmers’ claim to the contested land in Tagum was supported by the the statements and measures enacted by both the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the government in support of the MARBAI farmers, who were not able to till their lands since 2010.

Casilao referred to House Resolution No. 684 filed by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, which called for a probe regarding the Lapanday-hired guards’ shooting of farmers on Dec.12, and the Court of Appeals’ rejection of the temporary restraining order filed by LFC against Mariano’s Cease and Desist Order.

The farmers re-entered their farms December last year, but were violently driven away by armed guards, injuring seven. On the same month, the lands were turned over to the farmers by Mariano himself, who executed a cease and desist order preventing LFC from driving the farmers away from their land.

Read related story: ‘We were unarmed’, injured farmers say in land dispute shooting

However, despite Mariano’s order, the farmers were evicted again on New Year’s Eve. The farmers were supposed to be reinstated in April this year but the police refused to give assistance citing the lack of an operational plan and legal issues between the rulings of the Regional Trial Court and the DAR. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Duterte: I believe in Cimatu

Duterte wants Sison back home

DENR chief urged to close mining firm in Palawan

5 killed, 65 arrested in Davao’s ‘one-time, big-time’ anti-drug ops

MARBAI triumph an assertion of social justice – KMP

PHL President Duterte off to Russia on May 22

MARBAI farmers reclaim contested land in Tagum

Group lauds Duterte’s EO on smoking ban in PHL 

Rise of HIV cases among youth in Davao alarm health officials

More groups bat for Taguiwalo’s confirmation as DSWD exec