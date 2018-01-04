SSS sets up special counter for families of mall fire victims

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Social Security System (SSS) here opened a special counter for families of the fire victims at the NCCC Mall.

In an interview Thursday, SSS Public Information Officer Mario Daray said the special counter at the second level of the SSS office along J. P. Laurel Avenue will aid in the faster processing of claims for the families of victims who are members of SSS.

Daray told Davao Today that families will get to avail the Easy Funeral Claim of P20,000 and Easy Death Claim of P30,000.

The claimants can also avail of the SSS Enhanced Funeral Program amounting to a a maximum cash assistance of P20,000 which Daray explained will be released based on the computation on the length of time and amount contributed by the member.

Daray added that the benefit can be claimed a day after the transaction once all the necessary requirements are submitted.

“We hope that through this we can help the surviving families of the victims,” Daray said.

Meanwhile, Daray said they also transferred the processing of transactions from the SSS Service Center previously located inside the mall razed by the fire to the same counter.

He said data of clients of the SSS branch at the NCCC Mallwere already backed up in the system.(davaotoday.com)