Suspected Maute supporters nabbed in Cagayan de Oro

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested three suspects whom they claimed as supporters of the Maute group in a village in Cagayan de Oro City early morning Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, spokesperson of the Martial Law implementation in Eastern Mindanao Command MLSAG was accompanied by two barangay kagawad when they implemented a search in the house of a certain Irene Romato Idris at with a warrant issued by Executive Judge Dennis Z. Alcantar of Branch 18 in Cagayan de Oro City.

Gapay said Martial Law Special Action Group of the 4th Infantry Division apprehended Gazim Mantawazi Abdullah, Monaliza Solaiman Romato and Tahera Romato Taher around 4:30 am in Barangay Macasandg, Cagayan de Oro City.

The Army said they seized the following ammunitions during the operation: four pieces of M203 grenade (40mm HE); a blasting cap; nine volts battery with battery holder; a C4 explosive; eight pieces of detonating cords; 19 pieces of 100 watts incandescent bulbs; a jungle knife; suspected ammonium nitrate placed inside a plastic bag; and suspected ammonium nitrate (color red) placed inside a plastic bottle.

The military said Monaliza Romato “replaced her aunt Farhana Romato Maute,” the matriarch of the Mautes who was arrested in Lanao del Sur on June 9.

“She is providing financial and logistical support to the Maute Terrorist group and her house in Cagayan De Oro served as a sanctuary and transit point for Maute terrorist members,” it added.

Gapay added that Romato is a mother of a suspected informant and liaison of the Maute group in Cagayan de Oro.

“She also provided sanctuary to Farida Romato, Al Majid Romato and Al Jadid Romato, members of the Maute Terrorist Group, during their stay in the City prior to their arrest in Iloilo Port last June 18, 2017,” he said.

Her link with Maute was likewise traced to Mohammad Noaim Maute alias Abu Jadid/Majid, “a trained Maute terrorist bomber tasked to conduct bombing in Cagayan de Oro City during the previous Ramadan when she supported her stay in the City.”

As of 6 pm on July 4 2017, the Joint Task Force Marawi recorded 39 civilians who are suspectedly killed by terrorists; 1,722 civilians were rescued; 343 terrorists killed; and 85 govermnment troops were killed in action. (davaotoday.com)