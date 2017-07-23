Tagum City cited for child-friendly initiatives

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The city government of Tagum was conferred with the Seal of Child-friendly Local Governance Award because of its initiatives advocating children’s welfare and rights, a statement from the City’s Information Office said Sunday.

The award was conferred by the Regional Committee for the Welfare of Children during the annual event organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Interior and Local Government held at Star Hotel last July 18, here.

Tagum City Mayor Allan Rellon, who received the award, said the recognition was “a testament to the effectiveness of the programs and initiatives employed by the city government to promote and ensure a child-friendly environment and governance in Tagum City.”

Tagum’s Seal of Child-friendly Local Governance Award was based on the results of the Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit conducted by an inter-agency monitoring task force as chaired by DSWD to all municipalities and cities in Davao Region.

The criteria were anchored on the aspects of child survival, protection, development, and participation.

On the other hand, Tagum’s Local Council for the Protection of Children vowed that it would continue to advance child-friendly programs and institute measures that promote children’s welfare, especially those provided by the city’s Local Children’s Code.

“We will strengthen even more the programs that champion children rights and welfare in the city to secure the development of each child in Tagum,” Anthonette Leones, head of the secratariat of LCPC, said in a statement.

The conduct of Children’s Festival and the activation of the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children were some of the initiatives conducted by LCPC.

Out of the 43 local government units in Davao Region, 31 received the award. Tagum City is among the seven in the 11 local government units in the province of Davao del Norte conferred with the “child-friendly” seal. (davaotoday.com)