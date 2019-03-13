DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Series of big events are set to be performed in Davao City and authorities now brace for the influx of visitors, both local and foreign, in the city starting this week.

But top officers of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) and Task Force Davao (TFD) are not intimidated with the coming in of huge crowd into the city as security measures have already are already in place.

A multi-layered security blanket is already in position aimed to provide security and safety to all visitors coming into Davao City, the DCPO said.

Among the big events slated this week, aside from the celebration of the 82nd Araw ng Davao is the hosting of Alveo Iron Man 70.3, the Palarong Pambansa, the Hungpong ng Pagbabago (HN) grand rally, and the Joint National Peace and Order Council – Regional Peace and Order meeting which will be joined by President Rodrigo Duterte.

A total of 1,294 police personnel from the regional police command will be deployed during the joint NPOC-RPOC meeting with augmentation forces from nearby provinces.

DCPO said it will also deploy 400 police forces to secure the said activity.

Early deployment of forces will also be done by TFD, particularly during the rally of HNP.

“We already have a soft deployment of troops in Crocodile Park since we anticipate early arrival of people. We will have an early inspection in the entrance and in the vicinity of the venue” TFD chief Col. Nolasco Mempin said.

DCPO spokesperson Police Senior Inspector (PSI) Ma. Teresita Gaspan said that all security efforts will be implemented in all events to ensure the safety of the public even under martial law.

Gaspan also reminded the public that authorities are still prohibiting the use of backpacks as well as bringing of a bladed weapon in all events.

Wearing of military uniforms is also not allowed while the use of bull caps and shades are subject for inspection with the authorities. (davaotoday.co