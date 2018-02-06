DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Administrative and criminal charges have been filed against two Davao City cops who were involved in mauling three minors, an official said.

Police Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum, director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said Police Officer 1 (PO1) Jeobani Natividad and PO1 Jesre Masinading have been named as respondents in the case.

Tagum said the case was endorsed to the Police Regional Office 11 (PRO11) because the disciplinary authority over “grave misconduct” committed by the cops is “beyond his level.”

“They have committed a grave offense which is within the level of our regional director,” he told reporters on Tuesday, February 6.

Tagum stressed that he also requested the regional director to transfer the restrictive custody of the police officers from DCPO to PRO admin holding office.

“They will be facing the consequence of their grave offense,” he said.

The said incident took place on January 21 inside Barangay 19-B’s office. Caught in CCTV, the two cops were out to respond to a reported riot in Garcia Heights past curfew hours.

In the footage, the cops are seen spanking the three minors with a wooden stick, an act which the police described as a “sort of discipline as they were disrespected and ridiculed in the presence of some barangay tanods while on duty.”

The news also caught the attention of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who immediately ordered DCPO to probe the incident. (davaotoday.com)