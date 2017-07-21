UNDER FIRE: IP, Moro communities, schools suffer as ML intensifies all-out war in Mindanao

QUEZON CITY, Philippines – Representatives from various Indigenous Peoples and Moro organizations are here in the country’s capital to lobby their call for the stop of all-out war in Mindanao, especially in far-flung areas.

Moro and IP leaders and delegates from organizations and communities join the thousands who are now staging protest actions in Metro Manila days before President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his second State of the Nation Address slated on Monday, July 24.

They staged a rally at the Boy Scout Circle here on Friday, July 21.

The all-out war also prevented some IP children from going to school, said Renan Ricalde, a teacher from the Alternative Center for Agricultural Livelihood Development and the Save Our School Network.

He feared the extended martial law will further increase the military and paramilitary presence and operations in far-flung areas that will greatly affect lumad communities and schools.

“We call on President Duterte to lift the imposition of martial law in Mindanao. All-out war has intensified in our communities that resulted in death, arrests, the filing of trumped-up cases and the disruption of the schooling of our children,” said Datu Rudy Ugking, council member of MAPASU or the Malahutayong Pakigbisog Alang sa Sumusunod (Persevering Struggle for the Next Generation).

Ugking narrated how the intensified military operations had affected the IP communities in CARAGA region (Region 13) in Mindanao.

Earlier this month, more than 2,000 IPs from the areas of Liangga, Surigao del Sur fled from their abodes and communities due to massive military operations.

In a separate statement issued to the media during the rally, the Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas or KATRIBU made an appeal to President Duterte to finally put an end to the martial rule in Mindanao and all-out war against the Filipino people, especially on the national minorities.

“Martial law gave the military and paramilitary groups under the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Mindanao, such as the Alamara in Davao Region, a stronger license to wreck Lumad and Moro communities and terrorize communities,” Katribu said.

It added that the declaration of martial law was not aimed at sowing peace in Mindanao nor the entire country.

“Its fangs are really aimed at the people with legitimate demands for their right to self-determination and national sovereignty, and who are fighting against environmental plunder, ancestral land grabbing and US intervention,” the group said.

Lorena Mandacawa, a mother from Talaingod in Davao del Norte said paramilitary groups, with the support of the military, have been threatening the Salugpungan schools in the area.

Mandacawa was among the mothers from Mindanao who joined the continuing protest actions here.

She feared that the extension of martial will increase military and paramilitary activities in their area that will further deteriorate and affect their communities and schools.

Mandacawa appealed to President Duterte to stop the imposition of martial law in Mindanao.

The group SANDUGO or the Kilusang ng Moro at Katutubong Mamamayan para sa Sariling Pagpapasya also issued a statement during the rally and condemned the planned extension of martial law in Mindanao.

It said that the continuing crisis in Marawi is a vivid picture of the current plight of the national minorities in the country as thousands have lost their homes, livelihood, and schools.

“The Filipino people’s experience proves that martial law never solved the problem of social unrest, armed conflicts, and terrorism,” SANDUGO said.

A student from ALCADEV School also narrated their difficult situation in schools because of military presence.

Clessa Joy expressed anxiety over the planned extension of martial law, saying that it will further escalate military activities in Lumad communities and schools.

“We, the children are the most affected during massive military operations. Our schooling is affected too,” she pointed out.

SANDUGO also expressed uncertainty if martial law will be extended until the end of this year, as it urged the Duterte administration to focus its efforts on addressing the root causes of problems in Mindanao and the whole country.

“It is only by addressing the roots of social unrest that can bring about a just peace and genuine development. The strength of the President is not gauged by the number of bombs dropped, or the number of terrorists or revolutionaries killed,” the group said. (davaotoday.com)